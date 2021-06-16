This Love Story Is As Dark As It Is Wholesome
People meet under all sorts of strange and interesting circumstances, as evidenced in a morbid yet ultimately quite romantic Twitter thread.
Twitter user and author @sixthformpoet kicked off his dark love story by explaining that his father, who he had been very close to, died and was buried in a small village cemetery in Sussex.
The story goes that he would often visit his father’s grave, keeping it well cared for with plenty of flowers. However, it wasn’t long before he began to feel sorry for the man buried beside him, whose unvisited grave remained bare and flowerless. Making matters even more tragic, the man had died on Christmas Day, aged just 37.
So it was that @sixthformpoet began a new tradition, having been so understandably saddened at the sight of the lonely and seemingly forgotten grave.
Whenever he would visit his father’s grave with flowers, he would also make sure to lay flowers on the neighbouring grave, paying his respects to a man he’d never met and knew nothing about.
He tweeted:
I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time. I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend.
I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something secretly drawing me to him. Maybe we went to the same school, played for the same football club or whatever.
One day @sixthformpoet’s curiosity got the better of him and he decided to do a quick Google search. To his horror, he realised that he’d been laying flowers for a murderer.
He wrote:
His wife didn’t leave him flowers BECAUSE HE’D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY. After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night.
THAT was why no one ever left him flowers. No one except me, of course. I left him flowers. I left him flowers every couple of weeks. Every couple of weeks FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS.
At this point in the story, @sixthformpoet felt ‘terrible’ for the murdered wife and her parents, and felt he owed them an apology.
He continued:
I found out where they were buried, bought flowers and drove to the cemetery. As I was standing at their graves mumbling apologies, a woman appeared behind me. She wanted to know who I was and why I was leaving flowers for her aunt and grandparents. AWKWARD.
I explained and she said ok that’s weird but quite sweet. I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife.
Now, I can’t exactly see this story working as a mainstream romantic comedy anytime soon, but it does have a certain sweetness about it. Love really can be found in unexpected places.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Creditssixthformpoet/Twitter
sixthformpoet/Twitter