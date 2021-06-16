unilad
Advert

This Love Story Is As Dark As It Is Wholesome

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Jun 2021 16:27
This Love Story Is As Dark As It Is WholesomeRODNAE Productions/Pexels

People meet under all sorts of strange and interesting circumstances, as evidenced in a morbid yet ultimately quite romantic Twitter thread.

Twitter user and author @sixthformpoet kicked off his dark love story by explaining that his father, who he had been very close to, died and was buried in a small village cemetery in Sussex.

Advert

The story goes that he would often visit his father’s grave, keeping it well cared for with plenty of flowers. However, it wasn’t long before he began to feel sorry for the man buried beside him, whose unvisited grave remained bare and flowerless. Making matters even more tragic, the man had died on Christmas Day, aged just 37.

So it was that @sixthformpoet began a new tradition, having been so understandably saddened at the sight of the lonely and seemingly forgotten grave.

Advert

Whenever he would visit his father’s grave with flowers, he would also make sure to lay flowers on the neighbouring grave, paying his respects to a man he’d never met and knew nothing about.

He tweeted:

I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time. I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend.

I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something secretly drawing me to him. Maybe we went to the same school, played for the same football club or whatever.

Advert

One day @sixthformpoet’s curiosity got the better of him and he decided to do a quick Google search. To his horror, he realised that he’d been laying flowers for a murderer.

Advert

He wrote:

His wife didn’t leave him flowers BECAUSE HE’D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY. After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night.

THAT was why no one ever left him flowers. No one except me, of course. I left him flowers. I left him flowers every couple of weeks. Every couple of weeks FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS.

Advert

At this point in the story, @sixthformpoet felt ‘terrible’ for the murdered wife and her parents, and felt he owed them an apology.

He continued:

I found out where they were buried, bought flowers and drove to the cemetery. As I was standing at their graves mumbling apologies, a woman appeared behind me. She wanted to know who I was and why I was leaving flowers for her aunt and grandparents. AWKWARD.

I explained and she said ok that’s weird but quite sweet. I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife.

Now, I can’t exactly see this story working as a mainstream romantic comedy anytime soon, but it does have a certain sweetness about it. Love really can be found in unexpected places.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth
Technology

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days
Sport

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says
Film and TV

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers
Celebrity

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, Twitter

Credits

sixthformpoet/Twitter

  1. sixthformpoet/Twitter

    @sixthformpoet

 