This Website Lets You Place Bernie Sanders Meme Anywhere In The World Google Maps

The world watched yesterday as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States.

It was an inauguration day full of special moments, from Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill We Climb to Lady Gaga’s rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, but on the internet, there was only one winner.

In what might have a reasonable claim to be the fastest meme-d photo in the history of the internet, a snap of a socially distanced Bernie Sanders sat alone in a parka, a mask and a very cosy pair of mittens has inspired an absolute tsunami of social media posts.

The original image was taken by Getty Images photographer Brendon Smialowski, and quickly took on a life of its own as the whole of Twitter looked at the picture of a cosy, isolated Bernie Sanders and thought ‘same’.

It’s hard to overstate just how many Bernie memes have been made in hours since the inauguration, each one seemingly better than the last.

And now, one kind Twitter user has made sure everyone can join in on the fun, by creating a tool that lets you drop Bernie Sanders anywhere in the world.

Nick Sawhney’s website uses Google Street View to let users type in a location and see Bernie instantly appear, whether it’s Buckingham Palace or the Taj Mahal.

The website has instantly become a hit, with Sawhney, a student at New York University, posting to say he’s ‘overjoyed’ with the response and is ‘trying my best to keep it from crashing rn’. The website is totally free to use, but Sawhney has set up a donations page to help pay for use of Google Map’s api to keep the site running.

It’s ironic that Bernie Sanders, President Biden’s main challenger for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, has ended up stealing the spotlight online, but given the Vermont senator’s popularity among younger voters in particular, maybe it’s not exactly surprising.

This isn’t the first time Bernie has become a meme – an old campaign video in which Sanders (wearing the same jacket as he was yesterday) says ‘I am once again asking for your financial support’ went viral last year, as did another edit showing him repeatedly banging his fist on a table in time with New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’. But it’s fair to say this latest version has surpassed them all.

According to The New York Times, Sanders was sent the mittens back in 2016 by second-grade teacher Jen Ellis, who knitted them from repurposed wool and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.