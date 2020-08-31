This Woman's Impromptu Rendition Of The Halo Theme Just Gave Us Chills Lauren Paley/TikTok

This woman’s rendition of the Halo theme is enough to even make non-gamers appreciate the beauty of her voice.

Advert

In the video is Lauren Paley who sounds like a combination of Fergie and Jesus giving Brennan Huff a run for his money.

Lauren shared the clip on popular video sharing app TikTok at the request of one of her 1.9 million followers. While she’s done the rendition a few times, she does it once again ‘for the boys’ and in the hopes of hitting two million followers.

Listen to her Little Mermaid-esque voice here:

Advert

After sharing the video three days ago on Friday, August 28, it has already generated almost 214,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Referring to helping Lauren reach two million followers, one person commented, ‘boys she’s done her part, it’s up to us now’, while another person wrote, ‘Man haven’t had goosebumps like that in a while’. One TikToker went as far as to say that their soul has been ‘purified’ after listening to it.

Cortana Microsoft

Someone else said there should be a petition for her to play Cortana in a live action Halo movie. While there aren’t any plans for a Halo movie, a Halo TV series is currently in the works with Showtime and is set to be released next year.

The series will focus on the 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the alien Covenant and will star the likes of Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine and Orange Is The New Black’s Pablo Schreiber.