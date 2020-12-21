Thumbs-Up Kid From That Viral Gif Now Works At Facebook Apple/news.com.au

The star of the viral ‘thumbs-up’ GIF, who first found fame after starring in an Apple promotional video, now works at Facebook.

The discovery was made by an Instagram engineer, who shared it with his followers on Twitter.

Brent Rambo first appeared in a video to promote Apple computers, in which he is seen playing on a Mac in a classroom.

In the brief appearance, Rambo is seen writing to Apple’s CEO, John Sculley, about his love for the machines.

‘Dear Mr Sculley, Mac rules the world. Your Mac friend, Brent Rambo,’ he says.

He then turns to the camera, gives a thumbs-up and nods his head approvingly, an action that has since become a commonly-used reaction gif.

A quick search on LinkedIn confirms that Rambo is in fact now the director of Network Engineering and Infrastructure at Facebook.

His colleagues also took to Twitter to confirm Wong’s discovery.

One Facebook employee, Sara Zhang, wrote, ‘He was in my new hire class and I was shook too.’

‘You should look up the welcome post on Workplace. Everyone had a day with that one,’ Facebook Product Designer Gordon Mei said.

Rambo is not the only person who has unknowingly become viral meme content.

Hide The Pain Harold/Facebook

Hide The Pain Harold – real name András Arató – became a meme sensation after a stock photograph of him with an angst-filled smile went viral online.

While working as an electrical engineer, Arató was approached by a photographer who wanted to include him in a trial shooting.

The photographs were then later used as stock images, which ended up going viral online.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Arató said he had set up a Facebook page dedicated to his meme personality in a bid to try to take ownership of the meme.

‘I knew that it was impossible to stop people making memes, but it still annoyed me that Facebook pages, some with hundreds of thousands of followers, were using my photograph as their profile picture, and pretending to be me,’ he said.

He added, ‘Some kind of brand had been made out of me and I would have been a fool not to make use of it. So, in 2017, I created my own Facebook fan page and updated it with videos and stories from my travels.’