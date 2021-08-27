unilad
TikTok Announces Ban Of ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 27 Aug 2021 17:18
The latest summer trend to hit TikTok – the ‘Milk Crate Challenge’- has just been swiftly banned by the social media platform. 

The dangerous trend saw users take to the craze of stacking milk crates into the highest pyramid they could, before trying to climb up one side of them and down the other, without any of the crates giving way beneath them.

However, the viral game has now been banned by the platform it first originated on, due to TikTok explaining they thought the challenge publicised a dangerous activity.

The hashtag for the challenge has since seen all search results for it deleted by TikTok.

Conan O’Brien first raised concern over the trend via Twitter, writing: ‘Waiting for the FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge.’

The U.S. FDA responded in a comical fashion, noting how while they ‘regulate milk’, they ‘can’t recommend’ that O’Brien tries the challenge. They replied: ‘Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?’

TikTok has since released a statement condemning the challenge.

A spokesperson for the platform said: 

TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.

We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.

While the challenge may have started as a joke, it has resulted in some less funny injuries, with it being reported by local news outlets that people are getting hurt due to attempting the challenge.

Houston doctor, Dr. Ben Saldana, has warned against the challenge too, noting how ‘if someone fell from seven crates, lots of things could happen’. He referenced possible broken bones, brain bleeds, concussions and spine injuries, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The search for the #Milkcratechallenge subsequently no longer shows any results when typed into TikTok.

