TikTok Challenge Has Everyone Falling On Their Faces As They Try To Get Out Of Bed

nathan.rodri/nicoleb21x/TikTok

Remember the chair challenge where men supposedly couldn’t stand up straight when leaning their head against a wall and holding a chair? Well now there’s a new challenge in town.

This new trend sees TikTokers using the ‘whacky mirror effect’ while trying to get out of bed, and it appears a lot of people can’t do it without falling over.

The original sound that’s gone viral belongs to @the.original.jade where she explains that if you use the filter, you can’t get out of bed.

In the clip she shared, you see the Aussie-based TikToker attempting to get out of bed using the strange, whacky mirror effect while looking at your screen. This ultimately leads to her falling over and dropping her phone. Her video has since been liked over 175,000 times.

Sharing the clip last month, it’s since been tried by millions of other TikTokers – many of whom also found themselves unable to walk properly.

One person tried it and demonstrated how they could get out of their bed normally without the filter, followed by the falling after doing the #whackymirroreffectchallenge. They captioned the video that they got a bruise, and I’m not surprised.

Another person tried it while getting out of the car and found herself falling over too. She captioned the clip, ‘scuffed my docs bro’.

Someone else attempted it while stepping down for a reasonably small step. Despite this, they still decked it while using the filter while a fourth person really decked it and branded themselves a ‘dumbass’ for trying it.

Meanwhile, other people have tried doing it while walking down a set of stairs, and it’s safe to say that this is one that you shouldn’t try at home, folks.

One TikToker title their video where they can be seen missing the final few steps of their staircase, ‘I said to myself “I’m not going to be like everyone else that falls.” I clearly lied.’

I think the moral of the story here is to not use that filter while looking at your screen and walking around…