TikTok Dance Star, 19, Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

@oneway.swavy/Instagram

TikToker Matima Miller has been killed in a daylight shooting, police say.

The 19-year-old, known as Swavy and Babyface on the popular video-sharing app, was shot in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning, July 5.

Miller was rushed to hospital following the shooting, but later died from his injuries. He boasted an impressive 2.6 million followers on TikTok where he was known for sharing dance videos.

Delaware police confirmed the news of Miller’s passing yesterday, July 6.

It’s believed murders in the state have seen an increase of 63%, Mail Online reports. The TikToker’s death marked the 16th death by fatal shooting in Wilmington this year alone, where there have so far been 82 shootings.

The circumstances around the teenager’s death remain unknown, with a police spokesperson telling the Mail Online there’s no further information available as there’s an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The department said in a statement, ‘The victim in this incident has been identified as Matima Miller. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.’

Miller’s last TikTok, shared on the day of his death, has been flooded with comments of people expressing their sadness over the news of his passing. At the time of writing, the clip has amassed over 218,000 comments.

@babyface.s/TikTok

One person wrote, ‘Rip man […] prayers with your family during this time,’ while another devastated fan commented, ‘Dang swavy I just heard. Gone too soon fly high.’

Someone else put, ‘This world is so crazy. Someone can really be gone so quick,’ while another person wrote, ‘Ain’t no way, I was just scrolling on your page, I used to watch all your 2020 videos. Rest peaceful.’

YouTuber Damaury ‘Kid Maury’ Mikula shared an emotional video in the wake of Monday’s incident to mourn Miller’s death. He said, ‘Seeing him get taken out. Don’t make me say this, bro. It don’t make no sense.’

He continued:

I literally text him on Instagram before this. Literally, probably right before it happened. […] I love you, my n*****. I know you up there looking down, if I look stupid right now I don’t care. I know you can’t hear in the real world right now but you’re up there looking down. I’m about to go hard for you bro.

People further commented their condolences on Mikula’s video. One person wrote, ‘This hit hard. RIP Swavy deserved better, but you and we the fans will keep his legacy alive.’

Another YouTuber said, ‘Reminds me of that old saying “only the good die young” and most of them do. It’s so sad but may his soul RIP and may God bless his family his friends and his loved ones!’

Anyone with information can contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653. They can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.