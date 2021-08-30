TikTok Dating Trend Where Women Compare Themselves To Used Cars Blasted As Objectifying

@kendallaalfordd/@white.clau/TikTok

A recent TikTok craze in which women rate themselves as if they were a used car has been widely criticised online as being objectifying.

The viral trend sees women advertising their ‘past owners,’ which is essentially their number of exes. Other terms that appear to be used include ‘miles’ to signify their ‘body count,’ ‘year’ to indicate their age, ‘stickers’ to display tattoos, and ‘condition’ to characterise themselves as ‘used’ or ‘new.’

The videos also contain a section of Earth, Wind & Fire’s single Let’s Groove as the backing track to those participating in the trend.

One TikToker described her ‘condition’ as ‘used’ and ‘crashed, but is recoverable’, while another posted a clip taking part in the trend with the caption ‘Needs a new owner’.

Meanwhile, someone else participating in the trend described her ‘make’ as ‘Hispanic’ and ‘model’ as ‘Mexican’.

The viral craze has stirred debate online, with many viewers flocking to social media to express their views, complaining the trend objectifies women.

On Twitter, one person wrote:

There’s a TikTok trend going around with girls describing themselves with stats as if they were cars with one being their amount of exes described as “previous owners” I get it’s just a trend format but I’m sorry, our partners don’t own us.

Another user shared their concern, ‘There’s a trend on TikTok where girls post how many “previous owners” and “miles” they have, I just want better for our children.’

While there are some strong opinions online, others are simply calling the trend ‘weird’.

