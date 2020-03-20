TikTok Deletes Guys’ Dance Video Because Of The Porn Playing In The Background

A group of guys came together to show off their dance routine on TikTok but the video was swiftly removed due to the hard-to-miss porn playing in the background.

The video was shared by one of the dancers, who went by Chris Castle on TikTok, with a caption indicating the five men decided to come up with a fun little dance routine to keep themselves entertained while in ‘quarantine’ as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit where credit is due, the routine was well executed as the guys took it in turns to approach the camera and give a little arm move, shimmy and clap to the tune of Something New by Wiz Khalifa.

TikTok Deliberately Sorted Out Posts Made By 'Ugly' People PA Images

However, no matter how good the guys’ dance moves were, it proved difficult to focus on them when a TV in the background could be seen playing porn.

Speaking to UNILAD, Castle said the porn was ‘randomly playing on one of the TVs’ at the restaurant he and his friends were in – though I’m not sure what kind of establishment would consider that appropriate dinner-time viewing.

Regardless, the group decided to make use of the funny situation by making a dance video in front of the TV, ‘because [they] knew it would grab some attention’.

TikTok video deleted because of porn playing in background CastlesWay/Twitter

Needless to say, they were right. The guys posted the video on TikTok, though the X-rated element of the scene meant it was swiftly removed by administrators.

Not only was the video deleted, but a quick search of Chris Castle’s account proves he was banned from the site altogether, with a message attached to the account reading: ‘This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations’.

TikTok user banned after posting video with porn in the background ChrisCastle54/TikTok

Now, obviously the group knew exactly what kind of mischief they were getting up to when recording the video – the guy who falls off camera laughing is evidence enough of that – but Castle feigned innocence as he shared the video to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

He wrote:

Day 3 of quarantine: We made a Tick Tock and idk why Tick Toc deleted it [sic]

The tweet has since racked up more than 88,500 retweets and 403,000 likes, with viewers unable to contain their amusement after spotting the unsavoury action in the background.

Castle told UNILAD the responses to the video have been ‘endless’, with some Twitter users apparently believing the group hadn’t noticed the porn had been caught on camera, and others comparing the dancers to the likes of Travis Scott, French Montana and Drake.

Though it resulted in a TikTok ban, at least the guys’ quarantine creation provided plenty of entertainment!