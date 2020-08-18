TikTok Fans Are Injuring Themselves Twerking To Cardi B’s WAP

lib_bbbbbbb/TikTok

First Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP broke the internet, and now it’s almost breaking peoples’ legs.

If you’ve seen their super-raunchy music video, you’ll know that the music duo perform some pretty spectacular moves, and now fans are attempting them on TikTok.

The ball started rolling when dancer and choreographer Brian Esperon performed the routine himself on the popular video sharing app and, well, he totally killed it.

Following this, several of his 697,000 followers requested he shared a slowed-down version of the dance so they could try it themselves.

Sharing the slowed-down tutorial just five days ago, Brian’s video has already accumulated more than 15 million views – fortunately, I don’t believe there’s been 15 million injuries though.

One unlucky individual was TikTok user Allison – aka @lib_bbbbbbb – who ended up in hospital after giving the challenge a go. She ended up popping her knee out while trying to perform the splits. Ouch.

Brian actually responded to Allison’s TikTok, sharing his reaction on his own page. Along with the video he wrote, ‘When the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital.’ He then asks his followers if anyone else had injured themselves while trying to do it.

Allison then replied, saying that she was feeling much better and that doctors had to pop her knee back into place because she’d dislocated it. She added, ‘Gonna let the professionals dance from now on.’

Responding to the question if anyone else got injured doing it, one person commented, ‘I just kept getting floor burns on my knees,’ while another person said, ‘I’ve been trying it and I cannot walk. My legs are on fire.’

Another said they had hurt their back doing it, while someone else said they thought they had broken their toe.

Basically, if you’re not a very flexible person and/or have the dancing ability of your dad, maybe think twice before giving it a go.