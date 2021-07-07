TikTok Influencer Reveals Exactly How Much Money She Makes

starholroyd/TikTok

A full-time TikTok creator has revealed exactly how much money she generates with just under 700,000 followers.

TikTok attracts millions of people as they watch content that informs and entertains. However, many wonder whether there’s value in the platform bar going viral for a hot minute, not to mention the mystery surrounding exactly how much influencers can earn.

Advert 10

Star Holroyd is a full-time content creator on the app and depends on social media for her income. The content creator has now given insight into how much money she made between April and June of this year.

PA Images

Holroyd makes it clear that the video is not clickbait, and begins to explain why she is discussing the money she makes. Star highlights the fact that very few people in the content creation industry discuss what they make and it’s a question she gets frequently asked.

After explaining the reasoning for the video, Holroyd details the different revenue streams that she uses on her content.

Advert 10

Four key areas act as income for the TikTok user. Firstly, Star uses TikTok’s ‘Creator Fund‘, which pays creators for their videos based on a range of factors including engagement and views. Star also does freelance work that focuses on her content creation skills. Thirdly, Star uses affiliate links to get a commission when viewers use codes when spending. Finally, Star includes ads and sponsorships on her channels.

Loading…

On the back of these revenue streams, Star made £5,000 before tax and agent fees in April, £1700 in May and £7,800 in June. Star noted that the content creation industry can be unpredictable and lacks security. As a result, she sees her wage change drastically from month to month.

Many viewers admired Star’s honesty and were grateful that someone on the platform has discussed revenue.

Advert 10