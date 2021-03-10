TikTok Is Just Learning About Ohio Man Who Vanished After Entering Bar But Never Leaving

Wikimedia/WBNS 10TV

TikTokers have just discovered the story of Brian Shaffer, an Ohio man who disappeared without a trace.

In what The True Crime Times blog called the ‘ultimate disappearance’, Shaffer’s mysterious vanishing has come to the attention of social media users after his story was shared on TikTok by Rachel Griffin.

At the time of the incident on April 1, 2006, he was 27 years old and a medical student at the local university. He went into a bar in Columbus, but never left – to this day, he’s never been found.

Shaffer was last seen at South Campus Gateway’s Ugly Tuna Saloona bar with his friend Clint Florence. While he’d been at a few different locations throughout the evening, he was seen on CCTV at around 1.15am chatting to two women.

After walking away from them, he was never seen again, gone from the sight of any and all cameras. According to the FBI, the last known contact with him was made at 1.55am.

FBI

There are some strange notes regarding the story: the only publicly accessible entrance and exit from the bar has cameras, which didn’t pick up Shaffer leaving; and his friend has refused to take part in a lie detector test concerning the events of the evening, arguing he’d told investigators everything he knew and had no wish to do so again.

As per Ohio’s student newspaper The Lantern, Florence’s attorney Neil Rosenberg earlier wrote in an email, ‘If Brian is alive, which is what I’m led to believe after speaking with the detective involved, then it is Brian and not Clint who is causing his family pain and hardship. Brian should come forward and end this.’

Derek Shaffer, Brian’s brother and last living relative following the death of his father in 2008, also said, ‘If Brian did take off somewhere, if that is the case, we just always had a strong feeling that Clint would possibly know that.’

Griffin’s TikTok recounting the case has thousands of comments, with some speculating over what happened, and others shocked at hearing it for the first time. One user wrote, ‘Every couple years I look this up expecting there to be an update but there never is. Such a sad unexplained mystery.’

FBI

Fifteen years later, the case is no further forward. There are a number of theories concerning his disappearance, with one suggesting he simply slipped out of the bar and was later murdered. However, police have said with ‘100% certainty’ that he didn’t leave via the escalators.

Others believe he could have been killed by one of the Smiley Face serial killers, despite no trace of him being found, while some think he left via an emergency exit, fell into a construction hole and was later covered in cement.