TikTok Teen Records Noises She Makes When Harmonica Gets Stuck In Her Mouth

TikTok teen with harmonica stuck in her mouth Mollie O'Brien/TikTok

A teenager who got a harmonica stuck in her mouth amused her TikTok followers by recording the noises she made while breathing through it.

That being said, you definitely should not insert an entire harmonica into your mouth just for the sake of a video. It’s not worth it.

Mollie O’Brien, a student from Ontario, Canada, didn’t set out to create the musical TikTok; she had just been trying to make her little cousin laugh when the harmonica became lodged between her cheeks.

See the video she ended up creating here:

The amusing clip showed a close-up of the teenager looking panicked, before a caption explained she ‘did a bad thing’.

She kept her viewers intrigued by covering her mouth and saying she ‘regretted’ the thing she did, but she soon revealed the details of her grave mistake.

Mollie moved her hand to show a black object wedged between her teeth, causing her cheeks to stretch like a food-hoarding hamster.

A caption read:

Well… I shoved an entire harmonica in my mouth and its [sic] stuck now.

The video showed the teen breathing heavily through the harmonica, which turned her panic into a harsh melody.

Though Mollie was worried about how she would go about removing the harmonica, she was more concerned about how much trouble she’d be in.

Speaking to Buzzfeed about what went through her mind, she said:

For lack of a better word, ‘Fuck, my mom will kill me now.’

Thankfully it turned out Mollie’s mum wasn’t too angry, though she was confused about how she had managed to raise ‘such a weird kid’.

After admitting her mistake to her mum – and her TikTok followers – Mollie was taken to hospital, where a doctor referred her to a dentist. The professional used some sort of ‘mechanism’ to hold open the student’s mouth and remove the instrument.

The dentist warned Mollie not to do it again, though I’m sure the ordeal was enough to deter her from trying to repeat her actions in the future.

The teen added:

Honestly, it’s nature’s wonder on how [the harmonica] went in.

Though the whole incident sounded pretty painful, it did help Mollie grow her TikTok following. The harmonica video was only the teen’s third post, but the musical panic earned her over 1.7 million likes.

Still, I must emphasise again, do not try it at home. Just play the harmonica as it’s meant to be played; there’s no need to attempt it hands-free.

