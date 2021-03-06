TikTok Undertaker Reveals Most Terrifying Paranormal Moments In His Career

funeralhomeconfessions/TikTok

An undertaker on TikTok has revealed some of the most bizarre and creepy paranormal activities that have taken place throughout his career.

Morty Stein, who goes by the name funeralhomeconfessions on TikTok, has recalled a number of unexplained incidents, including a terrifying experience while working at a so-called ‘haunted’ funeral home.

During this particularly incident, Stein and a colleague had been viewing a service in the chapel below, when a creepy voice came out of nowhere.

Check it out here:

‘A few years ago I used to work at a funeral home that had a reputation for being haunted. There was a loft that overlooked the chapel, and the only way you could up to the loft was to open a really creepy door and go up some really rickety stairs,’ Stein recalled.

‘So, if anybody opened the door or went up the stairs, you would know somebody was on their way up. We were actually watching our boss conduct a service and while we were upstairs in the loft watching the service, we heard this voice yell out, ‘get out of here!”

He added:

Me and my co-worker, we looked at each other, both of our faces turned white, and we beelined down the stairs. I think the last five steps I missed completely, and I opened the door and I bolted out.

In another video, Stein responded to a follower asking him whether he believes in ghosts, to which he responded, ‘Absolutely, I sure do, and here is a story I have no explanation for.’

Check it out here:

‘I was actually getting a person ready for a viewing, and as I wheeled him in the chapel, the casket was open, and I was doing some final preparations, getting the suit jacket nice and tight and I always place the right hand over the left,’ he called.

‘The family came in and did the final viewing, they had the visitation, and at the end of the visitation after everybody left, I was getting ready to close the casket and the left hand was over the right, so I changed it and put the right hand back over the left, closed the casket lid, locked it and went home.’

Stein continued, ‘The next day I came back, I was the first one in the funeral home, I unlocked the casket, opened it up and the left hand was over the right. It could’ve been someone playing a joke on me, but I think it was a ghost.’

Yep, that’s me not sleeping tonight.

You can check out more of Morty’s paranormal tales here.