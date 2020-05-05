TikTok Users Film Themselves P*ssing Their Pants In Gross New Challenge
An extremely gross new TikTok challenge has seen users quite literally pissing themselves on camera before sharing the footage with the world.
Dubbed the #peeyourpantschallenge, this grim trend was kickstarted by 19-year-old filmmaker and comedian Liam Weyer from Kansas.
Weyer reportedly intended his original video – posted April 21 – to be ‘a parody’ of ‘pointless’ social media trends, and so was apparently rather ‘surprised’ when this literal piss take actually caught on.
Speaking with Insider, Weyer said:
I am definitely surprised that the challenge actually became a trend. I created the challenge as a parody of the other challenges that have gone viral on the internet in an attempt to show how pointless they are.
I am surprised to see that people on the internet will pee themselves if you call it a challenge and add a hashtag.
The video in question shows Weyer standing before a mirror, stating the name of the challenge just before an ominous trickling sound can be heard as he urinates in his shorts.
@mentally7evanPEE YOUR PANTW CHALLENGE ##PeeYourPantsChallenge ##PeeYourPants
The #peeyourpantschallenge has proven bizarrely popular, with many TikTok users being all too happy to video themselves peeing their pants in front of their respective bathroom mirrors.
The hashtag #peeyourpantschallenge started by Weyer now has more than 3.8 million views on TikTok, despite Weyer having to repost the vid after it was taken down.
@itsroryjhseriously though! I could burst. ##peeyourpants ##peeyourpantschallenge ##fyp ##foryoupage ##shybladder ##funny ##peed
Parody or not, this trend has, of course, prompted plenty of disgust, with many people unable to believe what they were seeing or why people were so keen to get involved.
One repulsed person commented:
I’m legit moving to the moon. That’s enough internet for a lifetime.
Another shuddered:
I feel like I wasn’t supposed to see this.
@turkofgta##fyp ##turkofgta ##peeyourpantschallenge ##viral ##trending ##xyzbca ##quarantine ##algorithm ##fypage ##viralvideo ##tiktok ##followme ##foryou ##makemefamous ##fy
It kind of weirds me out that I’m not longer shocked by this sort of bafflingly unappealing challenge, which follows in the footsteps of the skullbreaker challenge and the notoriously awful ice cream challenge.
I do however feel pretty bad for the unwitting housemates who are currently sharing a bathroom with these ‘challengers’, and sincerely hope they give the floor a good mopping afterwards…
