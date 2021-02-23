unilad
TikToker Accused Of Grooming 13-Year-Old Confirms Her Unborn Baby Isn’t His

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Feb 2021 13:53
TikToker Accused Of Grooming 13-Year-Old Confirms Her Unborn Baby Isn't Hiszoexlaverne/TikTok

A TikToker who was accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy has now confirmed her unborn baby isn’t his.

Last year, 19-year-old internet personality Zoe Laverne admitted that she had ‘caught feelings’ for 13-year-old dance content creator Connor Joyce, after videos of them kissing went viral.

Laverne has since denied having ‘groomed’ Joyce, and has also denied that they had a sexual relationship. She has also apologised for kissing the underage teenager, after realising ‘the age is a bad thing’.

In a livestreamed apology made last November, Laverne said:

I didn’t groom Connor, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a kid and I’m aware of that. It just happened.

We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. We both realised that and we stopped.

Connor spoke out about the kiss in his own livestream. In his words, he and Laverne became ‘more than friends’, which they realised was ‘wrong’. In a public statement shared on social media, Connor also said that Laverne ‘did not rape’ him.

Now pregnant with the child of her boyfriend, Dawson Day, Laverne has addressed rumours that Joyce is the father.

Sharing a photograph of herself and Day together via Instagram stories, Laverne wrote:

This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in your own business.

In a previous Instagram post announcing Day as the father, Laverne stated that he was ‘going to be such a great daddy’, adding:

I love you so much! thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth.

Day has also hit back at those who have questioned the parentage of the unborn child, claiming that he and Laverne ‘couldn’t be happier’ about the pregnancy.

He continued:

For the idiots talking sh*t I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby.

That’s impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk sh*t ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!

@zoelavernesurprise!! i’m so excited

♬ original sound – James Blake

Laverne has previously stated that she and Joyce have cut all contact with each other.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

