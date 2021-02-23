TikToker Accused Of Grooming 13-Year-Old Confirms Her Unborn Baby Isn’t His

I didn’t groom Connor, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a kid and I’m aware of that. It just happened.

We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. We both realised that and we stopped.