TikToker Admits She Calls Husband ‘Baby’ Because She Can’t Pronounce His Name

@maybebrea/TikTok

A TikToker has admitted that she refers to her husband as ‘baby’ as she can’t actually pronounce his real name.

In a video which has been liked well over two million times, mother of two @maybebrea revealed that – even after three years of marriage – she is completely at a loss as to how to pronounce her husband’s Swedish name.

Advert 10

The vid sees @maybebrea try out multiple variations of the same name with different emphasises (‘raGNER, RAGna, rAgNaR?’), asking her followers, ‘Seriously how do I pronounce his name before he sees this??’

Check it out below:

Loading…

People have been left greatly amused by @maybebrea’s plight and, although many have been baffled that she has gone so long without learning the correct pronunciation, others have been able to relate.

Advert 10

One person wrote:

Just make a video with him and be like, “baby, everyone wants to know how to spell your name”, and have him say it.

Another suggested:

Call his mum and ask about a birthday present. She will say it.

Advert 10

Even media personality Mia Khalifa got involved, laughing:

I’m so lucky I found a ‘Swedish Robert’!

@maybebrea/TikTok

For those curious, the YouTube Channel How To Say reveals that Ragnar is pronounced ‘Ragnaa’, although fans of the brilliant show Vikings will already be well aware of this.

Advert 10

Ragnar is a man’s name of Norse origin which is deeply embedded in Scandinavian history and folklore, and means ‘warrior or judgment’.

Perhaps the name’s most famous bearer is Ragnar Lodbrok (Lothbrok), a legendary hero who appears in Old Norse poetry and sagas from the Viking era

Ragnar’s many adventures include winning a fight against a dragon, with his famed shaggy breeches offering protection, as well as his bold invasion of England with just two ships worth of men.

Check out how to pronounce this name for yourself below:

Advert 10

@maybebrea creates plenty of fun, interesting content about being an American getting to grips with Swedish culture, shedding light on her life as an expat.

One previous vid shows comparisons between American and Swedish grocery stores, while another documents @maybebrea’s experiences as an ‘American trying Swedish meatballs’.

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether @maybebrea has finally got her pronunciation right, or indeed whether her husband has gotten wise to what’s going on.