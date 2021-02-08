TikToker Discovers She's Three Years Older Than She Thought After DNA Test @lyddelle_/TikTok

A TikToker who describes herself as being ’22…I think…’ appears to have discovered she’s three years older than she thought thanks to a DNA test.

Like most people across the globe, TikTok user Lydia, who goes by the handle ‘lyddelle_’, has probably spent much of her life confident about how old she is.

Advert 10

With 2020 now behind us, Lydia was confident that the new year would bring with it her 23rd birthday. However, it seems that may not be the case.

Check out her situation below:

Advert 10

Age is something that’s instilled in us when we’re still very young, when parents inform us of the passing of each year and explain that we’re now three, four, five years old, and so on.

Candles on a birthday cake or numbered balloons often provide evidence of the number of years that have passed since birth, and we’re typically surrounded by people of similar ages thanks to nursery and school intakes.

Having been confident that she was 22 years old, Lydia was not expecting her Ancestry DNA test to make her doubt her age. The TikToker explained to her followers that she used her birthday money to send off for a DNA test because she was interested in her heritage, after which she went about doing the necessary tasks to find out more about herself.

TikTok user finds out she's three years older than expected

Advert 10

In captions on her video, she recalled spitting in a vial and sending it off before getting some ‘cool results’. She was put in touch with distant relatives from all over the world, and then decided to use the knowledge to fill out a family tree.

However, as she was filling out a profile for herself on the tree, she was told that there was ‘no Lydia Ellen with [her] birth date’. Lydia then did some digging and found her medical records, which stated that she was 18 months old when she had her first vaccination in July 1997.

As she was under the impression she was born in May 1998, this raised some alarm bells.

TikTok user finds out she's three years older than expected

Advert 10

Lydia wrote, ‘My medical records suggesting I was born in May 1995. Meaning I would be 26 this year instead of 23? Surely it’s just a mistake…’

Since she posted the bizarre mystery, Lydia’s video has received thousands of likes, views and comments. TikTok users have begged her for an update, but she’s yet to shed any further light on the question that is her real birth date.