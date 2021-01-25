TikToker Discovers Way You Can Find Out All Of Google's Creepy Assumptions About You tiktoktrishkabob/TikTok

Nowadays, we spend so much time online we’ve become comfortable with giving away masses of information about ourselves every single day without a second thought.

From Google searches to social media posts, we leave digital fingerprints throughout the day, fingerprints that ultimately shape an understanding of who we are and what adverts will appeal to us.

Advert 10

However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we really have no clue as to just how invasive Google really can be. To illustrate this, a TikToker and professional digital marketer called Trish uploaded an eye-opening video, and it will probably give you the creeps.

You can watch Trish’s video below:

Advert 10

When answering the question, ‘What’s a random fact that you only know because of your weird, specific job?’, Trish revealed:

So I’m a digital marketer, and I don’t think anybody realizes just how invasive Google is. And if you’ve ever though, ‘huh, this is a weird ad for me to be seeing’, there’s actually a website that you can go to, to see all of the assumptions Google has made about you based on your previous searches.

Trish then points her followers towards the website adssettings.google.com, which she reveals has correctly guessed some rather personal information about her, from her age range to her parental status.

Explaining that you will need to be logged into Google on your device to see this information displayed, Trish stated: ‘Here you’ll be able to see every assumption Google has made about you and why you see the ads that you see.’

Advert 10

google Pixabay

Now, I’ve personally tried this and as someone who spends all day every day writing trending news stories about every topic under the sun, it would seem I’ve inadvertently tricked Google a little bit by the sheer volume of my Googling habits.

According to my ad settings, I am a married homeowner with keen interests in electric vehicles and gardening. As cute as that image may be, this is certainly not true. Although, to be fair, Google has accurately clocked my interests in dogs, cooking and horror movies.

Still, I’m not all that keen on Google getting this up close and personal with me, so I’ve decided to cool things down a bit by turning off the ad personalisation altogether, following instructions given by Trish in the video.

Advert 10