TikToker Explains Why She Won’t Teach Daughters About Virginity

book_mama/TikTok

A mum of five daughters says she is raising them to believe there is no such thing as virginity.

Cayce LaCorte, who goes by the name book_mama on TikTok, believes virginity is a patriarchal concept used to control women.

In a recent video, which has been watched more than two million times, she said the idea of virginity serves no purpose other than making women feel bad about themselves.

‘Just because some guy randomly sticks his penis in you at some point in your life does not change your worth, it does not change who you are, it doesn’t do anything other than it happened,’ she told her followers.

‘Sex is important, it’s a big deal. It should always be a big deal. It has nothing to do with your first time … it’s just ridiculous. The whole concept is ridiculous,’ she added.

The mother said she had received questions from other parents, who worried that it would make her daughters more promiscuous.

‘No, I’m raising them to be good people and have solid foundations and make their own choices and make smart, intelligent choices. Not because some book says not to,’ she added.

The message has resonated with many, with some saying she had even shifted their perspective.

‘We need to normalise this! You just shifted my perspective in 15 seconds, it makes so much sense. Thank you so much,’ one person said.

One parent said: ‘So how do you discuss the ‘right time’? like did you set an age requirement or anything?’

In a follow-up video explaining her approach, the mum said she teachers her daughters the ‘right time’ is when they can have comfortable conversations with their partners about sex, protection and consent.

‘When you can have an adult conversation with your partner about sex, when you can talk about protection, talk about past partners, consent, anything that makes you uncomfortable, what you’re into, what you’re not into. And if you’re like ‘I can’t talk about that!’ then you’re not ready,’ she explained.