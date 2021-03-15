unilad
TikToker Gives Kind-Hearted Kid $1,000 After He Returns ‘Dropped Money’

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Mar 2021 09:55
TikToker Gives Kind-Hearted Kid $1,000 After He Returns 'Dropped Money'Zack Hoover/TikTok

A young boy was met with some good karma when a TikToker gifted him $1,000 for returning his ‘dropped money’. 

TikTok user and YouTuber Zack Hoover decided to conduct an experiment last month while at a laundrette, where he spotted the youngster stood playing an arcade game.

With a friend secretly filming the scene, Zack strolled out of the laundrette and pretended to accidentally drop a wad of cash next to the arcade machine as he did so.

Check out the little boy’s response here:

@zackhoover_“I can’t take it or I’ll go to jail”🥺 ##fyp ##giveback ##foryou♬ original sound – Zack Hoover

When you come across something that isn’t yours, you’re generally faced with three options. You can either follow the ‘finders, keepers’ rule and pocket it, attempt to find its owner, or leave it for another person to deal with.

When the object in question is a giant wad of cash, it’s pretty unlikely that anyone would choose option three, so it then comes down to whether you feel you could keep the money in good conscience.

The child in this scenario didn’t hesitate when it came to his response, and quickly picked up the money before calling out, ‘Hey, you dropped this.’

Boy picked up dropped moneyZack Hoover/TikTok
Zack gave the boy an opportunity to rethink his decision as he pretended not to hear his call and continued walking out of the door, but the boy was determined to make sure the money got back to its rightful owner and pursued Zack outside.

The TikToker turned around as the boy called out again, and expressed his thanks as he took back the money. He pointed out that ‘most people honestly would not give me back my money like this’.

When asked why he wanted to return the money to Zack, the young boy responded, ‘I had to give it back because I can’t take it, because I’ll go to jail.’

Boy returns money to TikTokerZack Hoover/TikTok
To the child’s surprise, Zack revealed that he was going to give the money back to him.

He commented, ‘It’s a little over $1,000. I want you to spend it on whatever you want. If you want to play your game – anything.’

The TikToker explained that he was filming a video and that he wanted to conduct the money experiment to see if the boy would pick it up and give it back. He continued, ‘You did, which was really kind-hearted of you. I want you to have that $1,000.’

The child’s joy at the turn of events was clear as he thanked Zack, who added, ‘There’s not much people that are like you.’

TikToker gives $1000 to boy who returned moneyZack Hoover/TikTok

The youngster then addressed the viewers of the video with a heart-warming message, saying, ‘Follow your dreams.’

Zack’s video goes to show that being honest and kind will always pay off – albeit perhaps not always with an actual wad of cash.

