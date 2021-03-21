TikToker Interrupted By Man Knocking On Her Car Window In Creepy Video

insaneslug/TikTok

A TikTok user was filming a video for her followers when she captured the moment a stranger knocked on her car window and asked a question about her feet.

TikToker Aleks, who goes by the handle @insaneslug, was sitting in her car recording the video after returning from a visit to CVS earlier this month.

She opened the video by telling her followers they’d ‘never believe’ what she found in the store, but in the midst of her commentary she was interrupted by a knock on the window.

Take a look at what happened next:

Aleks looked over to find a man standing at the driver’s side window, so she wound down the glass and asked, ‘Hello?’

The man couldn’t be seen on camera, but he could be heard speaking as he said: ‘Excuse me young lady, I don’t want to bother you but I just want to know how your feet smell.’

Obviously, this is not a question that we should expect to be asked by strangers, so Aleks was understandably shocked and quickly rolled up the window without responding.

In a follow-up video, she assured her followers that she was ‘alive’ following the strange ordeal, and explained that she’d rolled down the window because she assumed the man worked at the CVS store.

Aleks said:

I couldn’t find the [CVS] bag in my car, like you see me shuffling around for the bag. My original thought was, ‘oh sh*t, he works there, I must have left it in the store he’s coming out to give it to me.’

Aleks realised her mistake when the man asked what her feet smelled like, and she claimed that ‘the dude turned around and started running away’ when she rolled up the window, after which she started her car and ‘f*cking dipped’.

While the original video wasn’t the ‘totally boring’ clip she planned, Aleks said she was glad she started recording because otherwise she would have missed ‘that f*cking gem’.

As for what she got from the CVS store, the TikToker said she had found some thigh high socks which don’t roll down her thighs and wanted to tell the world about it.

Though she said she was ‘glad everybody got a laugh out of it’, Aleks noted that her encounter with the man was actually ‘f*cking terrifying’. Thankfully, she was able to get away from the scene safely, but the fact that the man felt the need to approach her in the first place is scary enough in itself.