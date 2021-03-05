TikToker Left Horrified When 4-Year-Old Daughter Describes Working At Twin Towers On 9/11
A TikToker has been left horrified after her four-year-old daughter gave a detailed description of working at the Twin Towers on 9/11.
Responding to another TikTok, which said, ‘Tell me a time when your child told you a past life story,’ Riss White opened up about a disturbing account given by her young daughter a couple of years ago.
On September 11, 2018, Riss had been scrolling through social media and came across some 9/11 memorial posts. One of these posts showed an image of the Twin Towers, which appeared to strike a familiar chord with her daughter.
The little girl pointed to one of the towers, Riss believes it was the North Tower, and said, ‘Hey mom, I used to work there’. When Riss asked her when this was, her daughter simply responded ‘before’.
Riss continued:
She said that one day she was working and the floor got really hot. So she stood on her desk because the floor was too hot.
And she said that her and her friends were trying to get through the door but they couldn’t open the door so she jumped out of the window and flew like a bird.
Riss then went on to clarify that the child had never before heard about 9/11, making the details of her story all the more eerie.
Whether or not you believe in past lives, this video cannot help but draw a shudder, and many of those who’ve watched it have shared similarly strange statements made by their own children.
One woman recalled:
When one of my kids was three, she randomly turned to me and said, ‘hey mommy, remember that time I was an old lady and got hit by a car and died?’
Another mother commented:
My daughter is four and has told me so many times that her and two other girls fell in water and sank to the bottom then fell asleep and now she’s here.
There are many different theories as to why kids often speak of ‘memories’ of past lives, with many people believing that the suggestible nature of children’s brains means they are more susceptible to false memories. However, there are those who believe there’s more to it.
Speaking with The San Francisco Chronicle in 2006, medical director of the Child and Family Psychiatric Clinic at the University of Virginia, Jim Tucker, spoke about his beliefs that reincarnation could exist.
Tucker, who has taken case studies of past-life memories and attempted to verify them, said:
If it’s a case where the statements aren’t verified, then it may well be just fantasy – like the boy who said, ‘I used to drive a big truck’.
If you have got one where the children have made numerous statements about another life that is quite some distance away, including proper names and everything else, and it all checks out, then unless you are going to say, ‘It’s all one heck of a coincidence,’ you can’t really just blame all of that on fantasy.
In a blog post for the University of Virginia, Tucker recommended that parents ‘be open to what their children are reporting,’ noting that some children ‘show a lot of emotional intensity regarding these issues,’ and so parents ‘should be respectful in listening’ just as they are with other topics.
