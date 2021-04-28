TikToker Mocks Creepy Doll In The Woods And Gets ‘Paranormal Message’ Later In The Day

timmysayshi/TikTok

A TikToker has learned not to mess with things you don’t understand, after receiving a ‘paranormal message’ from a creepy doll.

In a video, Isaac Martinez (@timmysayshi) filmed himself coming across a spooky, chucky-style marionette doll, saying ‘we just found this guy in the middle of the woods. no lie,’ before jokingly asking in the caption ‘is it haunted tho.’

According to Isaac, is wasn’t too long before he got an answer, as over the next week he began experiencing a strange string of misfortunes.

‘I did not think this doll was going to be haunted because we made fun of it and a week later my car got crashed into, the camera starts glitching, and my dog starts barking out of nowhere,’ he said. As further evidence of paranormal activity, Isaac also shared a photo of a take-out receipt with $6.66 on it.

The TikToker’s experience soon caught people’s attention, with his post gaining more than 5 million views on the platform. Isaac’s comments were quickly filled with Christian cross emojis, and pleas for the doll to avoid spreading its ‘negative energy.’

Some users seemed to think the TikToker should have known better, with one person commenting ‘Do y’all not watch scary movies? Why would you mess with him?’ Another urged him to ‘go back and spray it with holy water.’

That being said, not everyone was convinced of Isaac’s tale. One person brushed off the fears, saying ‘people can’t drive, phones glitch, dogs bark that’s life not being haunted.’

It’s not clear whether Isaac’s run of bad luck has continued, or if he’s gone back to the woods to make amends. Either way, if you ever see a creepy doll in the middle of nowhere, its probably best to steer clear.