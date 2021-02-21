TikToker Perfectly Explains Why ‘White Pride’ Isn’t A Thing

tizzyent/TikTok/PA Images

A TikToker has perfectly explained why ‘white pride’ does not exist.

Michael, who goes by the handle Tizzyent on social media, responded to a question on one of his videos asking him, ‘why can’t you be proud of being white?’.

Advert 10

The term ‘white pride’ was brought about by a post-Klu-Klux-Klan group, Stormfront, as a cover for racist ideals and viewpoints.

The filmmaker, who has more than 1 million followers on the platform, said quite simply, ‘there is no such thing as white pride, in part because there is no white culture.

Advert 10

He goes on to explain: ‘You can have pride based on your ethnicity, like Scottish, German, Irish. You can have regional pride, like Southern pride. These things usually apply to your cultural identity like how you grew up etc.’

‘And some people argue ‘well other colours have pride’ and no, they don’t. Chicano pride, Latino pride, Asian pride, those arent colours,’ he explains.

PA Images

He points out that there is one exception, Black pride.

Advert 10

‘That’s because they’ve had a unique experience no one else has. Black Americans were robbed of their culture. They don’t know where they come from. Two Black Americans meet, they could have come from warring African tribes, they don’t know,’ he says.

‘What they do know is that their American experience was similar. In other words, the thing that connects them is the colour of their skin and how society has treated them as a result,’ he goes on.

PA Images

Here, he is referencing the systemic racism which has shaped the experiences of Black people in the US. He goes on to further discredit th enotion of white pride by looking at its origins.

Advert 10

‘You also have to consider where the terms white pride and Black pride originated; white pride was coined by white supremacists. Black pride is from the Black Power and Civil Rights Movement. One represents superiority and hate and the other a fight for equality,’ Michael concludes.