TikToker Praised For Confronting ‘Creepy’ Man Taking Photos Of Her At Airport

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 May 2021 18:56
A TikToker has been applauded for confronting a man she caught taking photos of her at the airport.

TikToker @bailzherb documented the moment she went up to a man she branded as ‘creepy’ after he took photos of her and her friend without their permission.

Upon approaching the middle-aged man, he denies that he did anything but the TikToker continues to ask him to show his camera roll to her.

See it here:

@bailzherbI know some people won’t understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it’s violating and creepy.♬ original sound – Bailzherb

When asked, he replies, ‘That’s OK, I wasn’t [taking photos],’ before he later backtracks, saying, ‘I’ll get rid of it.’

The girl then calls him out for doing it, stating that shouldn’t take pictures of people without their permission, something she branded as ‘really weird’.

Eventually he shows her the photographs, and she makes him show her that he’s deleting them. From the video, you can see he took a total of five pictures.

The video was only shared on TikTok yesterday, May 3, and it’s already generated a staggering 463,000 likes and more than two million views. She captioned the clip, ‘I know some people won’t understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it’s violating and creepy.’

@bailzherb/TikTok@bailzherb/TikTok

Of the almost 13,000 comments, one person said, ‘AS YOU SHOULD!!!!! I’m glad you embarrassed him. You handled this perfectly,’ as another person wrote, ‘Mad respect for being loud and embarrassing him.’

Other TikTokers noticed the fact that the man was wearing a wedding ring and said they hoped his wife and/or family saw the video.

