TikToker Pretends To Know Random Girl To Get Her Out Of Creepy Situation thebrandonrobert/TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after he filmed himself stepping in to help out a girl who was being harassed by a creepy stranger, by pretending the two were friends.

Brandon Robert was at the mall when he spotted the girl being hit on by a guy who he said ‘appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs.’ After taking a minute to listen to what was going on and making eye contact with the girl to see if she needed help, Brandon decided to step in, and approached her as if the two were old friends.

In the video, which has since had over 33 million views on TikTok, Brandon can be seen walking over to the girl and saying ‘Oh my god, hi!’ before asking if she wants to go and say hi to his aunt. Having realised that he was intervening to get her out of the creepy situation, the girl immediate starts playing along, saying ‘Really? Aunt Claire?’ and taking the opportunity to escape the guy and walk off with Brandon to safety.

When Brandon checked that the girl was okay, she thanked him for helping her, and said that the guy had been harassing her and trying to get her to go back to his place.

‘She knew I had been watching and listening to what the man was saying to her and realised I was trying to get her out of the situation. She went along with me ‘knowing’ her immediately,’ Brandon explained to Buzzfeed, adding that he went on to walk her out of the store and made sure she safely got to her car. He added that the girl ‘was very appreciative and said I may have just saved her life.’

brandon robert @thebrandonrobert/TikTok

Unfortunately, most women will know all too well what it’s like to be cornered by a creepy stranger who won’t take no for an answer. And while its a sad fact that a lot of the time it takes another guy to get the message across, Brandon’s actions have started an important conversation on TikTok, with women speaking up about how important it is that men look out for them in potentially dangerous situations.

One user commented ‘Guys PLEASE do this. It rly does help cuz unfortunately these men will only leave a girl alone when another man comes.’ Another wrote ‘ty for helping her out, it’s pretty sad how often girls have to deal with situations like this.’

While it’s important to remember that not all women will want or need you to go as far as Brandon did, his actions show that it’s every man’s responsibility to help look out for women and stand up to creepy dudes, whether they’re strangers or not.