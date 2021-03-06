TikToker Relives Horrifying Moment He Stabbed Himself In Balls During School Play

jakeprizant/TikTok

I think it’s fair to say that most of us can recall some pretty horrific memories from high school.

However, I’d go as far as saying that most of them probably don’t come close to what one TikToker went through when he took a sword to the balls in front of a live audience.

Jake Prizant has taken to TikTok to revisit the moment a sword hit him in his nether regions during a high school performance of Romeo and Juliet.

You can check it out in all its glory here:

The clip begins with a picture of Jake looking stressed, with his head in his hands and the caption, ‘Remembering that time in high school I got stabbed in the balls with a sword, during a production of Romeo and Juliet.’

The video then cuts to an incredible slow motion shot of a boy in black tights and a white top throwing a sword to Jake, who seemingly manages to grab the handle of the weapon– but not before the end lands directly on his crown jewels.

Unsurprisingly, the then-teen ends up doubled over in pain, screaming out and grabbing at his crotch.

Since it was shared to TikTok, the clip has received more than 530,000 likes and has been inundated with comments, such as, ‘O Romeo, my sweet Romeo, how doth thine nuts feel?’

jakeprizant/TikTok

‘Shakespeare is full of tragedies,’ another user commented, while a third wrote, ‘tis but a scratch.’

Another TikTok user commented on how funny the title of the slow motion video was, writing, ‘I don’t know why but he “(SLOMO!!!)” title has me dying.’

‘Kind gets stabbed in the balls during a play (SLOMO!!!) might be the best title of all time,’ Jake responded.

Yep, we agree.