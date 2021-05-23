TikToker Reveals What Life Is Like When You’re Tall, Short People’s Minds Are Blown

trinitykayona08/TikTok

I’m 5’3″ and, although I’m of course aware there are people walking around who are significantly taller than me, I guess I didn’t quite twig how different the world must look to those over 6ft.

Thankfully, a TikTok video has arrived to blow the minds of those of us who have to use a trusty stool to get about in the kitchen. Captioned, ‘Pov you’re 6’1″,’ the video gives a bit of insight into what it’s like to exist that close to the ceiling and, honestly, I feel a bit dizzy.

The clip, taken by user @trinitykayona08, sees the TikToker walking through their house, looking down upon the tops of cupboards and fridges with enviable yet startling ease.

Check it out below:

Although the video appears to be taken at Christmas, given the festive appearance of the house, it has recently gone viral after being shared by amazed Twitter user @MrsMars24K.

At a modest 5’3″, @MrsMars24K expressed astonishment at the bizarre alternative existence experienced by tall folk every single day, remarking, ‘This would be way too much power no wayyyy’.

Others have joined her in her disbelief, with one person writing:

This activated my fight or flight. Ain’t no way y’all seeing EVERYTHING like this.

Another said:

No because this actually made me nauseous, what business do I have with the top shelf of the fridge???

To balance things out, others came forward to tweet point-of-view videos from people standing at 4’11” and 5’2″ respectively, and the difference a few inches can make is truly mind-boggling.

I thought that I was fairly short, but to see the 4’11” TikToker standing at nose height with a light switch and struggling to grab a mug from the bottom shelf made me feel like a giant.

Check it out for yourself:

Now, if you really want to experience a trip, check out this from a 7’0″ chap who has to literally stoop to get through doorways. Another world entirely.