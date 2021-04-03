TikToker Shares Terrifying Video From Inside Plane Making Emergency Landing

almazmari/TikTok

A Russian TikToker shared footage from inside a flight as it was forced to make an emergency landing.

For some people, flying is a nightmare. Whether it stems from a fear of heights, claustrophobia, the prospect of a crash or just the sheer idea of rattling around a hunk of metal in the sky for hours, it’s a problem many struggle with.

Maria Almazova (@almazmari) recently posted a TikTok showing what it’s like to be on a plane when the pilot needs to perform an emergency landing.

In the footage, which has already racked up more than 4.1 million views, you can see the rows of passengers putting their heads down as the flight attendants instruct ‘Head down, brace, brace!’ over and over again.

The Moscow to Krasnodar flight on Sunday, March 29, was forced to land after suffering a tail flap malfunction. Maria wrote in the caption that it was ‘scary’ and she’ll never forget it.

In a later social media post, as per the MailOnline, Maria wrote: ‘Before landing in Krasnodar, we were told that the plane was preparing for an emergency landing. At first we thought it was a joke, but later the pilot confirmed it, then the plane circled around the city for about an hour. There was fear on people’s faces… children were crying, someone was praying, it was really scary.’

Fortunately, the plane landed safely. In a second video, the passengers can be seen clapping and cheering.



Among the many comments observing how terrifying it must have been, others have praised the staff on-board. One user wrote: ‘Flight attendants are the coolest people on Earth. Will you survive or not, it’s unclear, but the passengers need to be re-assured.’

While others also said how much they’d celebrate if they were in the same position, another wrote: ‘Remembered the expression: in the falling plane, there are no atheists.’

