TikToker Stands Up To Man Sexually Harassing Another Woman On Train

I think [this event] very obviously points to the fact that this is a very real and often thing that happens to almost every woman out there. In this society, we’ve been trained to mind our own business, and that catcalling and pushing boundaries is something women are just supposed to be used to.

It doesn’t matter what you wear or what you’re doing, the majority of men still think they have the right to openly sexualise people however they please.

Almost every woman in the world can tell you the countless times they’ve had experiences like these, how invasive and attacking it feels, and the common theme is no witnesses ever speak up to stop the behaviour.

In order to break the cycle, people have to be willing to call it out when they see it, and hopefully correct the behaviour, or else these people will continue to think it’s acceptable.