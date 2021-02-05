TikToker Surprised To Find Using Gorilla Glue On Her Hair Was A Bad Idea im_d_ollady/TikTok

A woman was genuinely surprised to realise that her hair wouldn’t move after putting Gorilla Glue in it.

Tessica Brown, known as @Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, used the brand of superglue on her hair after running out of hairspray.

Advert 10

Tessica hoped the Gorilla Glue Spray would add a nice finish to her hair, and while it arguably did, after several weeks and several washes the TikToker is still unable to move her hair.

She explained in an TikTok video shared yesterday, February 4, ‘For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice. No, it’s not by choice.’

Advert 10

Tessica continued:

When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It. Don’t. Move.

She went on to advise people to ‘don’t ever, ever’ use Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute to hairspray.

Despite having only shared the hilarious video 24 hours ago, it’s already generated more than two million likes and 67,500 comments.

Advert 10

One TikToker commented, ‘At least it stuck looking good’, while someone else said, ‘girl you done created a helmet’.

Tessica later posted a second video demonstrating how stuck her hair is by lathering up shampoo on it, only to simply wipe it off afterwards as if she’s spilt it on a hard surface.

Advert 10

She captioned the clip, ‘It don’t move I hate it here’. Wiping the shampoo straight off her hair, she says, ‘This is the life that I’m living at this point.’

One person wrote, ‘Oh you weren’t playing’, as another TikToker described her as ‘just shining her helmet’.

Someone else commented, ‘I’m invested in finding out how you end up fixing this’ – and I think we all are at this point.

Meanwhile, several others gave Tessica suggestions on how to unglue her hair, a common one being to use rubbing alcohol on it.

Advert 10

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

A fellow TikToker wrote, ‘Soak your head in alcohol and water. It should start to loosen up. It will make your hair dry as hell but I’d rather have dry hair than glued hair.’

Tessica later posted a third video thanking people for their suggestions and said that she’d give some a try.

Here’s hoping she’s able to get rid of what she describes as her ‘forever ponytail’. In the meantime, I think we’ve all learnt not to use Gorilla Glue spray on our hair…