TikToker Wakes Up And Finds Van Covered In Bees

texasbeeworks/TikTok

A TikToker woke up to discover her van was infested with bees, and she handled the situation much better than most people would have done.

Luckily, Erika Thompson is a professional beekeeper, and has generated a staggering five million TikTok followers with her bee related content.

Advert 10

Erika first became viral for a video she shared of her saving a bee colony under the floorboards of a shed where she can be seen wearing zero protective wear and scooping up the insects with her bare hands. The clip has since been viewed almost 82 million times.

Now, in a new video shared yesterday, May 14, Erika documented the moment she discovered her van had hundreds of tiny hitch-hikers.

Texasbeeworks/TikTok

In the TikTok, Erika casually says that her truck was ‘covered in more bees than usual’ so ran outside in her pyjamas to see what was going on.

Advert 10

It was then that she realised that a swarm of bees she’d rescued the night before had left the hive she had put them in and was swarming around again.

Despite her efforts to try to entice the bees back into the hive, they didn’t appear to be in a rush to go back in, so Erika tracked down the queen bee in the swarm – which, to most people, is literally like finding a needle in a haystack.

Check it out:

Advert 10

Erika then placed the queen inside a special clip and placed her back into the hive, but in the process several bees flew onto her hand making her look like she was wearing a glove made of bees. While this would be the stuff of nightmares for a lot of people, Erika just shakes them off and gets on with her bzzzzzness.

Eventually, the bees go back into their new hive after realising that’s where their queen was. Erika ends the video with, ‘It was another day of saving the bees in my pyjamas’.

It really was just another day at the office for Erika.

Advert 10