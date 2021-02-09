TikToker Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Reportedly Offered 3-Day Plastic Surgery To Remove It

im_d_ollady/TikTok/Instagram

The TikToker, or Gorilla Glue Girl, who used the adhesive to style her hair and now can’t remove it, may have found a solution.

A Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, says he can remove the adhesive product from her hair with a lengthy procedure.

Advert 10

As per reports, Tessica Brown is set to fly out from Louisiana to have the treatment done, which could take up to three days to complete.

TessicaBrown/GoFundMe

As per TMZ, Obeng will perform the procedure, estimated to cost $12,500, for free as he feels so bad for the young woman. According to the reports, he is confident he can remove the adhesive using a medical-grade glue remover.

Tessica, known as @Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, became viral after she shared a video of herself explaining that she had used the glue to style her hair after running out of her usual hairspray.

Advert 10

She told followers she had washed her hair 15 times yet it was still stuck in the same position more than a month later.

Her traumatic story has gained the attention of millions online, and even its own GoFundMe page, which has received more than $13,000 in donations.

This weekend, she posted an update on social media, informing her followers that she was now seeking medical help to unglue her hair.

Advert 10

However, it later emerged that the help she received at her local hospital was unsuccessful in removing the product.

Sources told TMZ that medical professionals had attempted to remove the glue using rubbing alcohol, but it was a ‘colossal failure’. Brown spent 22 hours in the emergency room, to no avail, as her situation left medical workers ‘dumbfounded’.

According to the reports, staff tried to use acetone to soften the glue however this actually ended up burning her scalp. The glue became gooey at first, but later hardened back up.