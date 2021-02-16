TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Complains Their Head Is ‘So Itchy’

avanireyes/TikTok

A TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair – despite a recent ordeal where a woman could not remove the adhesive from her scalp without treatment from a plastic surgeon – has complained that her head is ‘so itchy’.

Over the course of the last two weeks, the internet’s attention had been focused on Tessica Brown and her journey to remove the glue from her hair after she used it in place of hair spray.

Following a month of washing her hair and a trip to a local hospital, Brown eventually flew out to Los Angeles to have the glue removed by a plastic surgeon. Several attempts to remove the adhesive ahead of the procedure had left her with chemical burns and immense pain.

While this may have served as a cautionary tale for many – do not use an industrial-strength adhesive on your hair – the lesson bypassed TikTok user Avani Reyes.

Videos posted to her account, which has more than 400,000 followers, show she has had the glue in her hair for at least two days, with her first video gaining more than 1.2 million views.

‘Guys my hair will not comb,’ she tells her followers. All that is heard is the sound of plastic on plastic as a comb scrapes against the glue on her head.

In her most recent video, captioned ‘my head is so itchy,’ she is seen tugging at the glue. ‘So itchy,’ she tells viewers.

In one clip, Avani says she has attempted to use coconut oil to remove the glue from her hair, but it was unsuccessful.

While much of the internet rallied around Brown during her unfortunate ordeal, people have much less sympathy for Avani, who they believe willingly used the adhesive on her hair after learning of Brown’s story.

Though she claims in one video that she used the glue in her hair by ‘accident,’ many speculated the stunt was an effort to gain attention.

‘You did this for what, views and money? Lost respect for you,’ one person commented.

‘You knew that would happen, don’t pretend you didn’t, clout chasing,’ one person wrote.

Another said: ‘She definitely did this on purpose. She did this for the money and its sickening.’

Since posting the first video, Avani is now taking donations from people to help remove the glue. Although she did not post a link to her GoFundMe page, in one video she thanks a user who has donated $3,000 to her for treatment.