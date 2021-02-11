TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Cries As She Finally Has It Removed

TMZ/YouTube/Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue girl, has finally had the superglue removed from her hair following surgery.

The 40-year-old went viral last week after sharing a video on TikTok where she explained that she’d opted to use Gorilla Glue spray on her hair as a substitute to hairspray.

As a result, Tessica was stuck with the same hairstyle for more than a month, and despite attempting to remove the glue herself, she ended up having to seek medical attention.

She gave an update over the weekend where a friend of hers could be seen using the products suggested by healthcare professionals.

Check out the video of the surgery below:

Prior to her surgery, Tessica was eventually able to cut off what she described as her ‘forever ponytail’, but the rest of the treatment failed to work on her scalp, leading to the TikToker needing the glue surgically removed.

The mother-of-five arrived in Los Angeles yesterday, February 10, to get the surgery, which Dr Michael Obeng said went ‘well’.

Following the surgery, a video of an emotional Tessica surfaced online where she can be seen running her hands through her new, short hair.

The surgery, which used medical-grade glue remover to salvage what was left of Tessica’s hair, should have cost $12,500, but after hearing about her story online, Dr Obeng did it for free. He told CBS, ‘When I found out this was a reality, you can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica.’

In the wake of Tessica’s hair saga, Gorilla Glue issued a statement apologising for the situation she was in and emphasised that its products are not to be used on hair.

The glue brand wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 8, ‘We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.’

At the end of one the clips shared today, Dr Obeng asks Tessica, ‘Do you plan on doing anymore hair styling, or are you done with hair products for now?’, to which she replies that she needs it doing for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s hoping Tessica gets someone else to do it for her this time, though…