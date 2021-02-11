TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Has First Surgery To Remove It

im_d_ollady/Instagram/TikTok

Tessica Brown, the woman who used Gorilla Glue in her hair in place of hairspray, has received her first treatment by Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon to remove the adhesive.

Brown has been making headlines this week after she shared a video of herself on TikTok explaining that she had used the glue to style her hair after running out of her usual hairspray.

She told followers she had washed her hair 15 times yet it was still stuck in the same position more than a month later.

Yesterday, February 10, Brown arrived in Los Angeles to receive treatment from Dr Michael Obeng, MailOnline reports, who believes he can remove the glue from her hair and scalp using a medical-grade glue remover.

Last night, she was seen leaving the doctor’s appointment, with her head hidden under a white sheet.

Obeng offered to carry out the treatment, which costs $12,5000, for free this week after learning about her situation online. He said the lengthy procedure will take approximately three days.

‘When I found out this was a reality, you can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica,’ Obeng told CBS.

He said Brown is recovering well after receiving her first procedure: ‘The surgery went well. Tessica is doing well. She’s awake. The hair crew is doing her hair.’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the TikToker said she has been suffering from ‘extreme headaches’ and that she never meant to go viral, that she was simply just seeking help.

‘I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do. And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere,’ she said.

Gorilla Glue has issued a statement following the ordeal. The company suggested she try to use rubbing alcohol to remove the adhesive but sadly it did not work.

‘This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing’,’ the brand said.

She also sought medical help at a local hospital, where professionals tried to remove the glue using acetone wipes but this ended up burning her scalp.

Earlier this week, Brown started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her treatment. So far, the fund has received more than $19,000 in donations.