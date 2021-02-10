TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Is Finally Able To Cut Off Ponytail

gorilla glue girl cuts of pony 1 im_d_ollady/TikTok/Backgrid

The TikToker who was left with the same hairstyle for more than a month after she used Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray has been able to cut off her ponytail.

Tessica Brown is finally seeing progress in her struggle to remove the glue from her scalp, after she managed to cut off her ponytail last night, February 9.

Advert 10

According to reports, it took a strenuous four hours using ‘Goof Off’ superglue remover. Equipped with household scissors, her friend got to work snipping off the ponytail bit by bit over the course of the evening.

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Despite having some of the weight taken off of her head, Brown is still in agony from the burns that the adhesive has left on her scalp, TMZ reports.

Last night, she went live with the outlet to send a message to those criticising her online. Denying that she had put the adhesive on her hair for the attention, she said she had only posted about her ordeal as a cry for help.

Advert 10

Tessica, known as @Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, went viral after she shared a video of herself explaining that she had used the glue to style her hair after running out of her usual hairspray.

She told followers she had washed her hair 15 times yet it was still stuck in the same position more than a month later.

thumbnail_BGUK_2070908_003 Backgrid

Earlier this week, Tessica sought medical help at a local hospital, where professionals used acetone on her hair in an attempt to loosen the glue, but this actually ended up burning her scalp. Although the glue did become gooey at first, it later hardened back up.

Advert 10

Brown spent 22 hours in the emergency room to no avail, as her situation left medical workers ‘dumbfounded’.

In good news, a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, has offered to remove the adhesive product from her hair with a lengthy procedure.

As per reports, Tessica is set to fly out from Louisiana to have the treatment done, which could take up to three days to complete.

Advert 10

Obeng will perform the procedure – estimated to cost $12,500 – for free as he feels so bad for the young woman. He told TMZ he is confident he can remove the adhesive using a medical-grade glue remover.

Gorilla Glue has since issued an apology and sent Tessica well wishes.

‘We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,’ it said in a statement.