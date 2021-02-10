unilad
TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Raises More Than $17,000 For Wigs On GoFundMe

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Feb 2021 07:59
TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Raises More Than $17,000 For Wigs On GoFundMeTikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Raises More Than $17,000 For Wigs On GoFundMeIm_D_Ollady/TikTok

A TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her has raised more than $17,000 for wigs on GoFundMe.

Tessica Brown, from Louisiana, used adhesive on her hair in lieu of her normal hairspray. While effective, the aftermath has been incredibly painful, stuck in a cycle of a burning scalp no matter what solution she tries to get her hair unstuck, left with a ‘forever ponytail’.

The company was even forced to respond as Tessica’s plight went viral. However, whenever she does have her normal hair back, she’ll be able to afford a great wig thanks to a fundraiser.

Tessica BrownTessica BrownGoFundMe

The GoFundMe page, simply titled ‘Tessica Brown’, has raised $17,433 at the time of writing. One donor wrote, ‘We all make mistakes. Let’s not beat her up. My prayers and heart go out to you. I hope you get this situation resolved. Blessings.’

Another donor wrote, ‘We all make errors in judgment sometimes. I just want you to know that you are still valued Queen. We are praying on your condition here to receive better result. Stay blessed. God is shining a light on you.’

A third wrote, ‘I donated just so I could thank you for making me laugh out loud at work, all day, ever since I read the article at lunch. I sent the link to my co-workers, and we were thoroughly entertained! It sure made the day go by REALLY fast! Good luck in getting it out, and try Pledge or WD-40, like someone suggested.’

In a recent interview with TMZ, Tessica said she took her problem to social media in a desperate bid to find a solution. However, she’s also been the subject of mockery and hatred. ‘I’m over all that, cause they don’t know me,’ she said.

To the accusations she did it ‘for clout’, Tessica said, ‘Never. I put it on social media to get help. I didn’t think for one second I was gonna get up the next morning and that many people would have looked at this.’

Gorilla Glue said, ‘The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo.’ However, Tessica is yet to have any luck in fixing her hair.

The company wrote in a statement, ‘This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing’.’

Urging its home use, Gorilla Glue added, ‘It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.’

