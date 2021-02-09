TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Starts GoFundMe For Her Treatment im_d_ollady/TikTok

The TikToker who used Gorilla Glue to style her hair, and now can’t remove it, has started a GoFundMe page to help her recover.

Tessica Brown, known as @Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, became viral after she shared a video of herself explaining that she had used the glue to style her hair after running out of her usual hairspray.

She told followers she had washed her hair 15 times yet it was still stuck in the same position more than a month later. Her traumatic story has gained the attention of millions online, who are at this point, deeply invested in her recovery.

The GoFundMe, launched yesterday, February 8, lists ‘Medical, illness and healing’ as its cause. At the time of writing, almost $13,000 (£9,400) has been raised, greatly exceeding the $1,500 (£1,100) target.

‘I can’t imagine a more traumatic way to come into the ‘public eye’. Tessica, my prayers are with you; and that you may come out on the other side of this more resilient, powerful and stronger than you were going on. There are always “hidden blessings” in every profound challenge. Rise,’ one donor commented.

The fund comes after Brown provided an update that she was now receiving medical treatment to try to save her hair. Pictures posted to her social media showed her lying on a hospital bed while a professional applies a treatment to her scalp.

She also posted a video to her YouTube channel, in which a friend is seen applying another treatment to her head in an attempt to remove the glue. Using what looks like a wet wipe on Brown’s hair, the friend explains: ‘As you can see, the cotton has kind of got stuck [to Tessica’s hair], but we’re gonna try use this like they said.’

She continued, ‘I’m gonna try for it to not burn too much, that’s why we’ve got the water soaking so after I wipe it with these.’

So far, the update has been watched by more than 1.5 million people. The treatment looks incredibly painful, and Brown is seen grimacing throughout the whole video.

‘My scalp feels suffocated after a day of slick hair, I can’t even imagine the discomfort. Praying for you sis,’ one YouTuber commented.

‘I can’t even imagine how suffocating this must feel. To feel like it will never come off or that your hair is permanently stuck is such a horrifying feeling. Like very claustrophobic feeling. I’m so sorry. Everyone is praying u can find relief soon girl,’ another said.

Gorilla Glue issued an apology last night, wishing Tessica the best in her recovery.