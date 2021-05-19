TikTokers Are Discovering Dandelions Are Totally Waterproof

yourstrulyrex/TikTok

Of all the things in the world that are waterproof, dandelions were definitely not thought to be one of them.

However, someone on TikTok shared a video of a dandelion being dipped into a glass of water – only for it to come out completely bone dry. Understandably, people wanted to try it out for themselves to see if it was actually true.

One person to give it a go was a guy named Juma, known as @juma.mhlanga on TikTok. In his video, he shared the original clip before running out into his garden to get a dandelion himself and coming back inside to also put it in a glass of water.

Juma then pulls the plant out of the water for it to puff back up into its original shape leaving him, and the rest of the internet world, completely stumped.

See it here:

The rest of TikTok was just as shocked at Juma. One person commented, ‘No way… mind blown’, as someone else wrote, ‘Wait what it’s true’, followed by plenty of shocked face emojis.

Someone else commented on the extremely satisfying noise the dandelion made when Juma pulled it out of the ground, and I’m glad I wasn’t the only one to have noticed it.

Other TikTokers have tried it out for themselves, too:

It shouldn’t work, but it does.