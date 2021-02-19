TikTokers Are Freaking Out Trying To Put Their Palm On Their Shoulder

emilymakeitrainey/edenrebecca.k/TikTok

Can you touch your toes without bending your knees? Maybe touch your nose with your tongue? No? How about putting your palm on your shoulder?

It might seem like a simple ask, but as it turns out, it’s not all that easy to do.

It all started with TikTok user Lauren Murphy, who shared a video online with the caption: ‘I just found out you can’t touch your palm to your shoulder’. We’re talking same hand, same shoulder, here – none of this left hand, right shoulder bullsh*t.

Check out the video below:

After proving that she couldn’t touch her palm to her shoulder, Lauren’s video got picked up by another TikToker, Cinda, who showed herself screaming in frustration as she attempted to prove Lauren wrong.

Unfortunately, as if there was some invisible forcefield wrapped around Cinda’s shoulder, it just could not be done.

Naturally, the question of whether you can touch your hand to your shoulder became a challenge for internet users, prompting people across the globe to momentarily stop scrolling social media and attempt the feat.

While there appeared to be a few people claiming to have achieved it after scraping their fingertips across the top of their arm, that’s not what this challenge is about. A success requires the palm to make contact with the shoulder.

After realising there was no hope for them, one TikTok user responded: ‘That’s going to bother me for the rest of my life now.’

Some people attempted to make excuses for their failures, claiming their muscles were simply too large to allow the palm to touch down, but for the most part people simply admitted their frustrations, with one venting through the caps lock: ‘IM SO CLOSE YET SO FAR’.

After having come across Cinda’s video on Instagram, I, like every other viewer, decided to give it a go. As it turns out, the invisible forcefield that prevents so many others from overcoming the challenge held no power over me, and I managed to touch my palm to my shoulder with great success.

Many other social media users were delighted to realise they could do the same, with one writing: ‘Are y’all alright cause I can do it just fine…’ and another responding: ‘Am I the only one who can do it?’

Having posed the question to my colleagues, I was met with some shouts of success alongside a number of failed efforts, one of which nearly resulted in a dislocated shoulder. But no matter how much you might want to prove the TikTok video wrong, please don’t injure yourself in the process.

So, are you among those who find it easy, or is this about to become a lifetime frustration? Don’t worry if it’s the latter, just blame your huge biceps.