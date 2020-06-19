TikTokers Are Freezing Their Cereal And Some Say It's Better Than Normal acebking/TikTok

TikTokers have started freezing their cereal and some say it’s better than normal – if that’s possible.

Cereal is one of the top 10 types of food in the world, and you’re wrong if you think otherwise. Coco Pops, Cheerios, Lucky Charms – they’re all as beautiful as each other.

While we all thought cereal couldn’t be any better (please read in a Chandler Bing tone of voice), TikTokers think they’ve found a way to improve its crunchy goodness.

How, I hear you ask? By freezing it.

Cereal Pexels

The person considered to have kicked off the trend was TikTok user @acebking, who last month filmed himself eating his frozen cereal and making some very, very happy sounds while doing so.

Captioning the video, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times, he wrote ‘my favorite food is cereal, so i had to try this’, and his phenomenal reaction is making me want to try it too.

Surely this genius hack could solve the world’s issue of soggy cereal.

Sharing the video on May 25, loads of other TikTokers have gone on to try it for themselves.

User Kat Curtis said she usually doesn’t like cereal (which is an issue in itself to be honest), but has found freezing it quite the game changer. She added that from now on she was going to store her cereal in the freezer because it was ‘too good’.

This guy also gave it a go. Starting the video by saying that he’s ‘not for it’, from his reaction at the end – I think he changed his mind.

Now, there’s evidently a hack to doing this because this parent may have left it in there a little too long, However, it’s a great prank to play on your kids.

This little boy was very excited for his cereal, but was left asking, ‘What is in here?’.

Another TikToker took the trend to new extremes and froze the milk as well. While they seemed to enjoy it, I personally think it’s all kinds of wrong.

Weird, right?

Whatever your technique is, it’s safe to say this trend has changed the cereal game forever.