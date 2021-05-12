TikTokers Are Learning The Devastating Effects Of Putting Out Oil Fires With Water

chantelleef/TikTok

TikTokers are reminding themselves about fire safety as a video on the effects of using water on an oil fire has gone viral.

Remembering what to do in a fire can be pretty difficult. Fortunately, a Tiktoker known as chantelleef has made it very clear what people shouldn’t do when putting out an oil fire. In fact, the information has proven to be so useful that some celebrities have responded.

The video is captioned ‘PLEASE B CAREFUL,’ and shows chantelleef reacting to instructional footage on how not to handle an oil fire. In the video, water is poured on to an oil fire and the flames grow significantly. Safe to say, using water on a flaming frying pan is a sure way to engulf your kitchen in flames. The video points out that a Type B fire extinguisher should be used in this kind of situation.

In response, the likes of Lil Nas have commented about the importance of knowing this information. The singer wrote, ‘I did this in middle school and nearly burned the house down.’ Others also stressed that schools should teach this kind of fire safety and expressed surprise that they never had been told this would happen.

While some will argue that most people should know this key part of fire safety already, it seems that this video with more than two million likes is doing a good job of getting people up to speed.