unilad
Advert

TikTokers Are Learning The Devastating Effects Of Putting Out Oil Fires With Water

by : Daniel Richardson on : 12 May 2021 14:13
chantelleef/TikTok TikTokers Are Learning The Devastating Effects Of Putting Out Oil Fires With Waterchantelleef/TikTok

TikTokers are reminding themselves about fire safety as a video on the effects of using water on an oil fire has gone viral.

Remembering what to do in a fire can be pretty difficult. Fortunately, a Tiktoker known as chantelleef has made it very clear what people shouldn’t do when putting out an oil fire. In fact, the information has proven to be so useful that some celebrities have responded.

Advert

Check it out:

@chantelleefPLEASE B CAREFUL ##thingsyoudidntknow ##facts ##survival ##hacks ##fyp♬ maribou state tongue slowed – Angelica Basso

The video is captioned ‘PLEASE B CAREFUL,’ and shows chantelleef reacting to instructional footage on how not to handle an oil fire. In the video, water is poured on to an oil fire and the flames grow significantly. Safe to say, using water on a flaming frying pan is a sure way to engulf your kitchen in flames. The video points out that a Type B fire extinguisher should be used in this kind of situation.

Advert

In response, the likes of Lil Nas have commented about the importance of knowing this information. The singer wrote, ‘I did this in middle school and nearly burned the house down.’ Others also stressed that schools should teach this kind of fire safety and expressed surprise that they never had been told this would happen.

While some will argue that most people should know this key part of fire safety already, it seems that this video with more than two million likes is doing a good job of getting people up to speed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old Husband
Life

101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old Husband

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Viral, Fire, Now, TikTok

 