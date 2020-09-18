TikTokers Are Now Shaving Down Their Teeth With Nail Files

This is actually something we do, it’s called enameloplasty… and us as dentists and orthodontists, we do this with a lot of people. But you need to know specifics before you can do stuff like this. You can’t do this by yourself with a nail file.

The problem with that is… everybody has a set amount of enamel… once you go through it, you hit your nerve and blood and pain and nastiness. It’s just terrible, you don’t want that. It’s bad news.