TikTokers Are Petitioning To ‘Save Barron Trump’ From His Family
TikTokers are petitioning to ‘save Barron Trump’ from his family – his father in particular.
The hashtag #SaveBaron2020 is currently trending on the platform, while an online petition arguing that 14-year-old Barron – Trump’s youngest child – ‘deserves a better family’ has gathered more than 12,000 signatures.
The support for the teenager comes after what’s thought to be his Roblox account was leaked. For those of you who don’t know what Roblox is, it’s an online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program games and play games created by other users.
In the bio section of the account in question, it states that he doesn’t like ‘toxic people’ and that he likes anime and K-pop – however, it hasn’t yet been confirmed if this account is definitely Barron’s.
Barron is thought to have very different views to those of his father, something that is spurring people on social media to say he needs ‘saving’.
On TikTok, the hashtag #SaveBarron2020 has more than 114 million views, something the teenager may never see or know, as it’s rumoured he’s not allowed his own social media accounts.
The original creator of the ‘Free Barron’ movement is claimed to be TikTok user @iluvubarron, who’s page is full of Barron Trump content and has nearly 82,000 followers.
@adams.babygirl##savebarron2020 ##savebarron ##savebarrontrump ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##saveadam2020 ##alttiktok ##help♬ made a longer version – lilydeveau7
@jasreet_chalametI feel bad for him :( I feel like people are quick to judge him because of his father :/ ##barbz ##fyp ##barbzforbernie ##savebarron2020 ##savebarron♬ original sound – hellaemily
The description for petition reads:
Barron Trump, Donald Trumps teenage son, is not happy in his current position as the son of the president of the United States. Whenever he is around his father, he never smiles and looks very sad or disgusted.
It is clear that Donald does not show care for Barron, and only shows his appreciation for his four adult kids, Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric & Don Jr. Barron deserves a better family than this shouldn’t be forced into this depressing lifestyle.
We (as in Gen Z) want Barron to know that we are on his side. When we overthrow the US government, we will be taking Barron with us away from his disgusting family that he is clearly unhappy in. We want to #SaveBarron2020.
Barron is the youngest of Trump’s five children, and the only child the president has had with First Lady Melania Trump. His first wife, Ivana Trump, is the mother of his oldest children – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric – while Tiffany’s mother is his second wife, Marla Maples.
I’m intrigued to see if anything comes of the online petition and TikTokers’ efforts, but I’ll have my ‘Save Barron 2020’ Mission Impossible-style outfit at the ready either way.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Viral, #SaveBarron2020, Barron Trump, Donald Trump, Now, online petition, TikTok