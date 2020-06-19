TikTokers Are Petitioning To ‘Save Barron Trump’ From His Family

Barron Trump, Donald Trumps teenage son, is not happy in his current position as the son of the president of the United States. Whenever he is around his father, he never smiles and looks very sad or disgusted.

It is clear that Donald does not show care for Barron, and only shows his appreciation for his four adult kids, Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric & Don Jr. Barron deserves a better family than this shouldn’t be forced into this depressing lifestyle.

We (as in Gen Z) want Barron to know that we are on his side. When we overthrow the US government, we will be taking Barron with us away from his disgusting family that he is clearly unhappy in. We want to #SaveBarron2020.