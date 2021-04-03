unilad
TikTokers Have Found Out The Terrifying Reason Chainsaws Were Invented

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Apr 2021 13:11
TikTokers are finding out why chainsaws were invented, and you’ll be just as horrified as they were when you find out for yourself. 

Thinking of chainsaws, the idea that they were created to chop down trees or something on this nature probably springs to mind – but the reason they were created couldn’t be more different.

Brace yourself, people, because the first chainsaw was actually created to help women give birth. It was invented by two doctors in 1780 with the purpose of removing parts of the pelvic bone to make childbirth easier. Feeling lightheaded? You’re not alone.

Bryanston Distributing CompanyBryanston Distributing Company

According to 13th Floor, this chainsaw was a little less brutal looking than a modern-day chainsaw and was a smaller device that was hand cranked but still had sharp teeth around the blade like that of one that would hack a tree trunk in half.

In the wake of this horrifying information, TikToker Matthew Santoro challenged people to film themselves googling ‘why chainsaws were invented’.

Matthew’s original sound has been used nearly 6,000 times and it’s safe to say there’s a relatable, trending theme of utter shock and horror.

@vanessafpena##stitch with @matthewsantoro respectfully mo thank you… ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound – vane🧍🏻✨

@gabbybardinSpeechless♬ original sound – Matthew Santoro
@kaylargyle##duet with @matthewsantoro oh like that♬ original sound – Matthew Santoro

@386.andrew_##duet with @matthewsantoro why…♬ original sound – Matthew Santoro
One person replied to one video, ‘It was much smaller at the time and hand cranked’, implying that this makes it totally OK and not petrifying at all.

Meanwhile, someone else dubbed the question and answer as one of the ‘things [they] didn’t need to know in life’ and I have to agree, I wish I could un-learn the information.

If you thought that The Texas ChainSaw Massacre couldn’t get any worse, think again.

