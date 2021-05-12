unilad
Advert

TikTokers Successfully Convince Men That Women Peel Their Skin Off On Their Periods

by : Julia Banim on : 12 May 2021 18:52
TikTokers Successfully Convince Men That Women Peel Their Skin Off On Their Periodsdfinkk/TikTok

A TikToker has successfully – and hilariously – managed to convince a fair number of her male followers that women peel off their own skin whilst on their periods.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, model and aspiring actor Dakota Fink could be seen peeling away what appears to be a facemask with a completely straight face. The text reads, ‘throwback to when men didn’t know we had to peel off layers of our skin after our period’.

Advert

The vid, captioned, ‘How did they not know this wtf ??’, has been watched well over two and a half million times. Incredibly, a fair few men in the comment section were reeled in, left completely amazed by their ‘discovery’.

Check it out below:

@dfinkk

How did they not know this wtf ?? ##fyp

♬ original sound – dakota

Advert

One touchingly empathetic bloke wrote:

So it’s true… to every girl, woman, and non binaries that have periods. I’m so sorry y’all have to go through soo much.

Another innocent sort gasped:

I’m a boy and is this true girls?

Advert

Unfortunately for the lads who were left doubting their basic biology knowledge after Dakota’s daft prank, there weren’t many girls out there willing to give up the game. And some of the comments are priceless.

Advert

One woman wrote:

Anyone who says they don’t have it is a pick me girl. It’s normal. Normalize it.

Another said:

I still remember how scared I was when I had to peel it for the first time.

Advert

Although there are some pretty out there side effects of periods, I’m almost disappointed to say this isn’t one of them. I mean, how cool would it be to feel like a snake for a few days a month?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, TikTok

Credits

dakota/TikTok

  1. dakota/TikTok

    @dfinnk

 