TikTokers Trick Friends Into Revealing How Much Time They Spend On Pornhub

daviddobrik/TikTok

TikTok users are tricking their friends into revealing how much time they spend on Pornhub by using a short snippet of music.

The trend, which more than 100,000 people have joined in with so far, involves playing a sound named ‘hey lol’ around the person you want to test.

People on TikTok have been using the sound to test their siblings, friends and even pets.

The trend was created by TikTok user Khaleel Abdullah, who used a mash-up of a drum sound from TikTok, Childish Gambino’s Redbone and an instrumental sound that is commonly used in Pornhub videos, as Indy 100 reports.

Essentially, the challenge is simple; you play the sound in the presence of the person you wish to test, and if they turn around or acknowledge it, it means they have been spending time on Pornhub’s website.

Abdullah told Distractify he had created the mix with the intention of using it as background music for one of his videos.

‘I came up with this idea because my original video was a skit I saw on TikTok, when the guy was watching Pornhub and his mom walked in,’ he said.

‘I thought it was hilarious, so I asked my friend who edits my videos, Jason Flensburg, to make a sound with the [Pornhub] intro music. Then, when listening to it, I suggested that he should mix that sound with the Childish Gambino Song Redbone,’ he explained.

khaleel/TikTok

The sound was first posted to TikTok last month. By February, it had turned into a well-known challenge with thousands of users taking part.

The challenge first rose to prominence after YouTube personality David Dobrik played the song in front of his younger brother, who consequently turned around.

‘I thought the video was going to blow up and do well because I thought I was pretty funny, but never have I ever thought that like, it would be a trend or even David Dobrik would use my sound,’ Abdullah told Insider.

The sound has since been removed from the platform; however, it is unclear whether it was taken down by Abdullah or TikTok itself.

