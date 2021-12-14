Toddler Accidentally Orders $1200 Worth Of Ice Cream To Dad’s Work

Alamy

A five-year-old ordered $1,200 worth of ice cream on his dad’s Uber Eats.

Was it an accident? Who knows, because I certainly wouldn’t mind ordering a huge delivery of ice cream straight to my door.

While this Sydney kid’s Christmas came early, he’s probably now getting coal in his stocking after he accidentally found himself on the Uber Eats app.

Much to his father’s horror, the child ended up ordering $1,200 worth of Messina gelato, leading to what must have been an extremely awkward call when the driver showed up at his workplace.

@messinagelato/Instagram

From jars of dulce de leche, to cakes, candles and bottles of milk, the five-year-old well and truly splashed his poor dad’s cash, Pedestrian reports.

The dessert store, called Gelato Messina, took to its Instagram to share the hilarious story with followers, showing them images of just how much cake and gelato was actually ordered.

@messinagelato/Instagram

Sharing screenshots of reactions to the five-year-old’s sugary spending spree, followers debated what punishment they would dose out if their child had done the same delicious but deadly deed. One said: ‘I’d probably ban them from eating the ice cream.’

Another wrote:

Or you make them eat it all. Every meal – gelato.

Another suggestion read: ‘I’d take the money from their piggy bank maybe.’

@messinagelato/Instagram

Totally relatable, and far too easy to do.

Who hasn’t been ‘playing’ on their phone one minute, and then the next thing they know a colossal food delivery has magically appeared at their door?